Rejection of all amendments to Mother and Baby Homes bill 'sickening'

TDs have described as “sickening” the Government’s decision to reject all Opposition amendments to the controversial Mother and Baby Homes bill, which will seal records for 30 years.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed to the Dáil that he will not be taking any amendments on the Mother and Baby Homes Records Bill, to Opposition anger.

TDs during a debate in the Dáil have been left shocked at Mr O’Gorman’s decision to reject all amendments amid controversy over the provision which would seal records for 30 years.

Holly Cairns, the Cork South West Social Democrats TD, said it is absolutely disgraceful that after pleas from survivors of institutional abuse and thousands of messages from ordinary people that the Government will not even consider one of the over 60 amendments from the opposition.

“Tonight the government will vote through a bill which has had no input from survivors,” she said.

The collaborative forum, established by the then Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, was to be the new participatory approach in the State's response to survivors. The forum was not consulted in the drafting of this legislation, Ms Cairns said.

“Myself and other opposition TDs submitted amendments based on inputs from survivors and human rights experts. In last night’s debate, the minister said that he was aware of the responsibility that he has to do the right thing by the survivors of mother and baby homes,” she said.

“But, how can he claim this, if the Bill has no input from them? I put in amendments designed to help achieve the outcomes the government claims they want. Amendments which have been developed in consultation with survivors and their representatives.

It is sickening that the minister is unwilling to make amendments.

"We now have hours of argument and requests from the opposition in full knowledge we are being ignored,” Ms Cairns said.

Possibly one of the most disappointing responses I've heard during my time in politics. 20 minutes into a debate, @rodericogorman states that he'll be taking no amendments. No argument, no reasoning, no space for persuasion. I've no idea why it needs to be this way.

Her colleagues Gary Gannon described Mr O’Gorman’s decision as "possibly one of the most disappointing responses I’ve heard during my time in politics".

“20 minutes into a debate, Minister O’Gorman states that he’ll be taking no amendments. No argument, no reasoning, no space for persuasion. I’ve no idea why it needs to be this way,” he tweeted.

