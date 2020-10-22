Conor Murphy becomes fourth Stormont minister forced to self-isolate

Conor Murphy has become the fourth Stormont minister to enter self-isolation.

The finance minister said he would be working from home for 14 days after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Murphy said he does not currently have any symptoms.

On Wednesday night, health minister Robin Swann announced he had received a notification on his Covid app informing him he had been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

He also reported having no symptoms.

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill and communities minister Caral Ni Chuilin have each been in isolation for more than a week after family members tested positive.

Ms O’Neill’s 14-day period ends on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said he had tested positive for the virus.

He said he had been tested on Tuesday after feeling ill and suffering symptoms of a headache, as well as fatigue.

“Feeling ill, head pounding & really fatigued,” he tweeted.

DUP MLA Pam Cameron and UUP East Belfast MLA Andy Allen also posted on social media on Wednesday that they are also self-isolating after receiving alerts via the app.

Ms Cameron tweeted: “The ‘ping’ you don’t want from your phone… Now self-isolating for 14 days.”

Responding to Ms Cameron, independent MLA Trevor Lunn said he was also self-isolating, and was on his fourth day of doing so.

“It’s a pain but necessary. I’m four days in,” he said.

Sinn Féin MLA for west Belfast Orlaithi Flynn announced on Instagram last week that she was also required to self-isolate.