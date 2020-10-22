An all new pint of plain: Guinness unveils alcohol-free stout

"When things go wrong and will not come right, though you do the best you can, when life looks black as the dark of night – a pint of plain is your only man."

The Workman's Friend has changed over the years and now Guinness has brought out a new a development that might not go down too well with some of the purists.

A new, non-alcoholic version of the black stuff is hitting stores next month.

Guinness 0.0 is the latest creation from the St James’s Gate brewers who claim their latest libation "boasts the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness, without the alcohol".

Designed as part of a four-year process, the St James’s Gate brewers use the same ingredients for their regular pints: water, barley, hops and yeast, but remove the alcohol through a cold filtration method.

The ruby red stout still has its creamy head and distinctive taste as the cold filtration process allows the alcohol to be filtered out without presenting thermal stress to the beer, protecting the taste and flavour.

“Guinness has always had an unwavering commitment to quality and our entire brewing team is hugely proud of the care and effort that has been put into the four year development process for Guinness 0.0.

"We have created a taste experience that we believe is truly unrivalled in the world of non-alcoholic beer and we can’t wait for people to finally be able to try it,” said Aisling Ryan, innovation brewer at St James’s Gate.

Brewed at St Jame's Gate in Dublin, Guiness 0.0 will be available in off-licenses and supermarkets from November in a 500ml can sold as a four-pack and in pubs across Ireland next year.

Guinness drinkers have proven very perceptive in the past about changes to their beloved potation. Yesterday, callers to RTÉ's Liveline were quick to highlight the new widgets the brewer was using in its cans of Guinness Draught.

A shortage of floating widgets has meant reverting to a fixed widget for cans, a move that prompted some dismay as it compromised a pint's creamy head according to the callers.

A statement from Diageo, the drinks giant that owns the Guinness brand, said the supply issue would be resolved by early next year.