Revenue provides details of changes to rates of Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme

The Revenue Commissioners have outlined changes to the payment rates.

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 20:26
Noel Baker

Revenue has provided an update on the revised Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and how it will align more with rates paid under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) scheme.

The revision of the scheme means some increased payments. For example, if an employer is currently availing of the EWSS for an employee on a weekly wage of €350, the subsidy has increased from €203 per week to €300 per week. 

Similarly, for an employee on a weekly wage of €475 the subsidy has increased from €203 per week to €350 per week.

The revised scheme will operate in respect of payroll submissions with pay dates on or after October 20.

Revenue said it was currently working to further "significantly shorten" the EWSS payment timeframe, with changes meaning the first EWSS payments in respect of November payrolls will be made in early November, rather than by December 5.

Last Monday Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, had announced that the rates of subsidy provided for under the EWSS would be revised to achieve better alignment to PUP rates.

So far 39,300 employers have registered for EWSS and Revenue has paid €257m to 33,100 employers in respect of 344,100 employees for EWSS claims for September.

