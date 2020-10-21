'We are facing a big challenge': CMO warns as three deaths and 1,167 cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been notified of three additional Covid-related deaths.

This brings the death toll in the Republic to 1,868.

The HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of the virus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 53,422 following the denotification of one confirmed case.

Of today's cases, 263 are in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork and 86 in Cavan.

The remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the disease nationally is now at 291.

As of 2pm this afternoon, there are 314 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 27 of these admitted in the past 24 hours.

There are 34 patients in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has reminded people that the most effective defence we have against the spread of Covid-19 is the behaviour of every individual.

Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons.

"Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

"We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”