Teenager dies following two-car crash in Dundalk

A teenager has died following a two-car crash in Louth last night.

He was a passenger in a car which collided with another vehicle in the Ballymascanlon area of Dundalk at around 9pm.

The driver of the car initially fled the scene, but later presented himself to gardaí in Dundalk.

The driver of the second car, a man aged in his 40s, is being treated for minor injuries in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, and the road is now closed to traffic for a forensic investigations Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the crash to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area from 8pm to 9pm to make this it available to them.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.