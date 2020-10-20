Level 5 lockdown: NCBI will lose €1m in next six weeks

Ireland's blind charity the NCBI has said it is "genuinely concerned" over its ability to fund frontline services as it expects to lose more than €1m under to the closure of its shops for six weeks under the new Level 5 lockdown.

The charity said the closure of its 114 shops around the country would put it under enormous pressure and asked people to shop online through the Thriftify site.

Just last month the National Council for the Blind of Ireland issued a warning over continued funding shortfalls, saying the closure of its stores for 10 weeks due to Covid-19 earlier this year had made "a significant negative impact" on its finances, with efforts to make up the deficit through the rest of 2020.

Those plans have now been hit by the imposition of nationwide restrictions due to the spiralling number of coronavirus cases around the country.

Chris White, the CEO of NCBI said: “We fully understand these measures are necessary in the interests of protecting public health but the consequences will result in considerable strain on funding for services provided by NCBI.

"Our services throughout 2020 have been in high demand and we’ve responded accordingly to ensure people who are blind or vision impaired are supported and stay connected. Covid-19 has affected everyone’s lives but it has also robbed people of their sense of touch, which is vital for people who are blind or vision impaired and has led to increased feelings of isolation and vulnerability.”

The NCBI thanked supporters for their ongoing custom, but asked them not to leave any donations at shop doors over the coming weeks. It said it hopes to reopen all shops as soon as possible and asked anyone wishing to support NCBI's frontline services to check out hundreds of quality stock items for sale at www.thriftify.ie