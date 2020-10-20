HSE warns parents not to use social media to track school outbreaks

The HSE has said that it does not recommend that parents use social media to track Covid-19 outbreaks in schools.

Parents have been using Facebook and WhatsApp groups to track and report outbreaks in schools due to what they feel is a lack of clarity from authorities.

However, the HSE says this approach runs the risk of wrongly identifying children who may not have Covid or stigmatise those who do.

"We do not recommend the use of social media in relation to incidents regarding Covid-19 within the school.

"This is because it can result in individuals accidentally being identified who might be confirmed cases of Covid-19 resulting in a breach of confidentiality or stigmatising children or families with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19.

"This in turn can make it challenging for people to reveal any symptoms/concerns in a timely manner, making it more difficult for schools and Public Health staff to protect everyone.

"As always, we would ask that people get their information from reputable sources and follow the public health advice available on gov.ie and hse.ie."

One post in such a group claimed the HSE had changed its criteria on a number of issues relating to contact tracing.

Read More Wexford council blames drone-use on fears of a Dublin tourist influx

However, the HSE told The Irish Examiner it was in fact a new system for contacting students which had been introduced.

"In an effort to improve turnaround times for Covid-19 tests, this week the HSE began sending a text message to parents/guardians of children who have been identified as close contacts in schools," the HSE said in a statement.

"This new process ensures parent/guardians are informed as quickly as possible, allowing them to be aware of their child’s status and to take actions to care for them.

"The text informs parents that their child has been referred for a test as they are considered to be a close contact.

"If the child is feeling well, other people in their household do not need to restrict their movements.

"However, if they become unwell, they must self-isolate and phone a doctor. Other people in the household should then restrict movements."

A statement added that all decisions on who is or isn't a close contact of a case in a school are made by Public Health teams.

"Public Health undertake a Public Health Risk Assessment when notified that a confirmed case of Covid-19 has been within the school setting."