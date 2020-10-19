Garda awaiting Covid-19 test result attended event before returning positive result

An official Garda inquiry is underway after a senior officer who was awaiting results of a Covid-19 test attended an event with around 15 people this morning.

The Garda subsequently received a positive result and everyone who attended the event has been advised to restrict their movements.

Senior Gardaí attended a media briefing on the murder of Jo Jo Dullard the 21-year-old who went missing in Moone in Co Kildare, 25 years ago.

There were around 15 people present at the briefing including Jo Jo's sister Kathleen Bergin.

One of the officers in attendance was waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test and shortly after the briefing ended he received a positive result.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said that all members are expected to fully comply with HSE guidelines and these guidelines have been circulated to all staff members of An Garda Síochána on numerous occasions.

An Garda Síochána is in contact with all media who attended to advise them of this and the relevant public health advice.

In the statement, Gardaí said measures were put in place at the briefing in relation to social distancing.

Members of the media were advised that due to weather conditions the event would be held indoors, to only attend if essential and that public health guidelines must be adhered to and attendees must wear a face covering.

Around 15 people are now restricting their movement and an internal inquiry has now been launched.