Legendary figure in Irish photography Donal Sheehan  passes away

One of the most legendary figures in the history of Irish photography, Cork native Donal Sheehan, has passed away.

Mr Sheehan, known as Dan to his family and friends, was a former pictures editor with the Irish Examiner in a decades-long career that saw him earn the respect and friendship of generations of Irish journalists and photographers.

Beginning in the late 1940s, Mr Sheehan was self-taught and began freelancing as a photographer with titles such as the Southern Star, Irish Times, Irish Independent and the Irish Press.

However, it was with the Irish Examiner where he became a highly influential figure, becoming pictures editor, after first taking pictures for the newspaper and its sister title, the Evening Echo, in the early 1950s.

Mr Sheehan, who had his own dark room at his home in order to develop his craft, would pass on the knowledge and creative edge that he had learned over the decades, inspiring and encouraging other photographers to find their style and hone it.

He was described as a man whose door was always open, a man who could manage and inspire at the same time, and a man whose dedication to his craft made him respected among his peers throughout the country.

However, as good a photographer that Mr Sheehan was, his first love was his family.

Mr Sheehan's son, John, who followed his father's footsteps into the vocation, said:

He was a family man first and foremost.

"He adored his five grandchildren, having began our family with the love of his life, our mum Noreen. Dad would encourage us endlessly, was friendly with everyone, and would tell all that his door was always open."