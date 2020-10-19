Irish Examiner shortlisted for five NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards

The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted for five awards in four different categories as part of this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism awards.

The awards, the nominees for which were announced this morning, encompass 26 different categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism.

Entry to the Journalism Awards is open to any work published by a NewsBrands Ireland member title.

The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Irish Examiner Special Correspondent Mick Clifford has been shortlisted for 'Broadsheet Columnist of the Year'.

Mick Clifford has also been shortlisted for the ‘Foreign Coverage Award'.

Two Irish Examiner front pages have also been shortlisted for the 'Front Page of the Year': A page led by a tribute to the late Gay Bryne from November 5 of last year;

And an 'Election Face-off' front page from January 15.

Finally, Larry Ryan has been nominated for 'Sportswriter of the Year (Broadsheet)'.

Winners are set to be announced in mid-November.

Speaking after the announcement of the awards shortlists this morning, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Irelands said: “We are delighted to continue the Journalism Awards in what has been an extraordinary year.

News publishers and journalists are to be commended for the significant investment and pursuit of excellence in producing quality journalism.

"Sincere congratulations to all of those who have been shortlisted. We are also indebted to the judges who generously gave up their time to read and judge the work."

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Tim Vaughan, chairman of the panel set to judge the wards, said:

"This extraordinary year has produced outstanding journalism, and while Covid-19 has dominated much of 2020, the diversity and quality of the journalism on this shortlist yet again highlights the important role newspapers and news websites play in Irish society.”