Gardaí seek help locating teen missing for 10 days

Gardaí seek help locating teen missing for 10 days

Corey Farrell was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 9.

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 17:09
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Longford are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Corey Farrell, 15, went missing on Friday, October 9.

He is described as being 5'6", with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Corey was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. It is not known what he was wearing.

According to Gardaí, the teen is known to frequent Mullingar.

Anyone with any information on Corey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Covid-19 restrictions: What will life be like under level 5?

More in this section

Covid-19: Ireland to move to level 5 for a six-week period Covid-19: Ireland to move to level 5 for a six-week period
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Covid-19 in NI: Six further deaths and 820 new cases
CC SINN FEIN Calls for Sinn Féin to explain claim that €4m donation will only be spent in Northern Ireland
missing people

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices