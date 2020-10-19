Gardaí seek help locating teen missing for 10 days

Gardaí in Longford are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Corey Farrell, 15, went missing on Friday, October 9.

He is described as being 5'6", with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Corey was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. It is not known what he was wearing.

According to Gardaí, the teen is known to frequent Mullingar.

Anyone with any information on Corey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.