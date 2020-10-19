Calls for Sinn Féin to explain claim that €4m donation will only be spent in Northern Ireland

Sinn Féin is being called on to explain its claim that a donation lodged in Northern Ireland will only be spent on its activities in the six counties.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald told the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) that it had no authority to scrutinise donations made to the party in Northern Ireland on the grounds that Sinn Féin operated on “a six and 26-county basis”.

However, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said Sinn Féin has questions to answer about how they are adhering to SIPO donations’ guidelines.

Mr Kelleher said the terms of Mr Hampton’s will are very clear.

He said: "His estate, following all costs, were to be given to the political party operating in the Republic of Ireland known as Sinn Féin.

"He makes no mention of the Sinn Féin party in the North except if in the case of the southern party ceasing to exist.

The Sinn Féin leader making references to the party operating on a 26 county and 6 county basis are just an attempt to muddy the waters

"Therefore the question arises: who in Sinn Féin has decided that the party in the south can accept this donation, which is unlawful under SIPO legislation, and who then decided that it can simply ignore the wishes of Mr. Hampton for the donation to go to the Sinn Féin party in the Republic?"

"This makes no sense to me at all

Fianna Fáil MP Billy Kelleher TD.

"Obviously, the executors of the will have made an adjudication as to the legality of these operations, but surely, Sinn Féin would have sought advice and a ruling from SIPO as soon as the contents of the will became known?” Mr Kelleher said.

SIPO wrote to Sinn Féin last year seeking clarity about the execution of the will of an English man who left an estate worth up to €4 million to the party.

The donation by William Hampton is the largest ever received by a political party on the island of Ireland.

Ms McDonald told SIPO: “The donation that you refer to was not offered to, or accepted by, the Sinn Féin party in the 26-county jurisdiction."

The donation from Mr Hampton was received by “the Sinn Féin party, registered in the six counties, with the British Electoral Commission”.

However, she said Sinn Féin in the "26 counties" would continue to adhere to the regulations in the 1997 Electoral Act.

A Limerick Fine Gael TD has also called on Ms McDonald to make a detailed statement on a €4 million donation received by the Sinn Féin party which she said is exempt from Irish rules.

Kieran O’Donnell said there is confirmation once again that two separate Sinn Féin parties exist on the island of Ireland.

“Mary Lou McDonald told SIPO in response to their queries that this donation was not offered to, or accepted by, the Sinn Féin party in the 26-county jurisdiction, but rather it was received by the Sinn Féin party, registered in the six counties, with the British Electoral Commission.

"This is the party who continuously talk about the need for transparency, yet on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Mary Lou McDonald failed to answer basic questions on the donation and was evasive when asked whether that money was spent in the North or the South," he said.

“She also claimed that rules and regulations are obeyed by Sinn Féin wherever funds are raised.

"At the end of the day, it appears Sinn Féin are using the border to their own advantage by circumventing rules on political donations in the South, which are capped at a maximum of €2,500 in a single year," Mr O'Donnell said.