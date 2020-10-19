Live: Covid-19 - Queues at toy shops as Ireland faces into tighter restrictions 

The Government is set to meet today to discuss new restrictions for the entire country.

As cases continue to rise, it is expected that Ireland will be moved to a mixture of Level 4 and Level 5 restrictions.

On Sunday, 1,283 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, a record high.

Pup recipients soars by 15,000 in a week

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has increased by more than 15,000 in the last week.

There are now 244,153 people receiving the PUP payment, an increase of 15,295 week-on-week.

The figures have increased following last week's decision to move the border counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to level four of the Government's pandemic roadmap.

On Monday, the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €65.5 million, up from €61.4 million last week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: "Today's figures demonstrate the unprecedented challenging times the country is facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A major factor in managing the behaviour of the virus is being able to reduce the number of people we meet.

"I know how difficult it is for people who are being asked to work from home where possible and to refrain from making household visits."

With Cabinet meeting today to discuss further coronavirus restrictions, the cost of the PUP could be set to rise again.

Restrictions later this week

The new restrictions are expected to be signed off today, but will not come into effect until later in the week, according to government sources.

The Irish Examiner understands the plan to be announced will be some variation of Level 4.

Several ministerial sources have said they are arguing for some delay in bringing the new measures into effect to allow businesses and the country adjust, meaning the restrictions may not kick in until midnight Wednesday or Thursday.

It is understood that schools, construction, GAA games and other elite sports are all likely to remain open or able to continue.

A further limiting of off-licence opening hours is also under consideration.

Evictions

Another moratorium on evictions is being considered by the Cabinet in wake of potential new restrictions.

A move to Level 5 could see the public restricted to within 5km from their homes, similar to the restrictions in March and April, and it is under these circumstances that the eviction ban is being considered.

It is understood that cabinet have discussed the issue in the context of tenants not being able to attend letting agencies or other supports if they are evicted if they are required to stay within 5km or subject to other travel restrictions.

It's understood over 300 people have been evicted since the pandemic began.

A government spokesperson said: "A moratorium on eviction is being considered in the context of restrictions on people's movement.

‘Don’t cancel Christmas’

Retailers have written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar pleading for the coalition government not to “cancel Christmas” and support the survival of retailers across the country.

People queue to get into Smyths Toys at the South Ring Retail Park on the Kinsale Road, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Retail Excellence, which represents over 2,000 retailers, said a move to Level 4 or beyond would close an unprecedented number of retailers who will “never return to the market" and risk a further 60,000 jobs in addition to the 30,000 that have already been lost in the industry.

Under Level 4 and 5 restrictions most retailers would be forced to close up shop, with pharmacies and supermarkets among the few allowed to stay open.

'If we all do our bit we’ll get through'

Two award-winning writers who have been named Cork Persons of the Month for October today have urged people to follow public health guidelines to halt the spread of Covid-19.

William Wall and Tadhg Coakley both said everyone needs to play their part to protect themselves and others.

“If we all do our bit we’ll get through and be in good shape for the time when a vaccine comes,” Mr Wall said.

“All plagues die out eventually. We just need to hold it together until that happens.

“So we should wear our masks, wash our hands, reduce our contacts and avoid crowds.