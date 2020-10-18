Reimagining Cork cycling upgrade powers on with new lanes and racks

Cork City Council has revealed details of new developments in the 'Reimagining Cork City’ project, including works on new 'interim' cycle lanes on key city routes.

Up to €2m will be invested in the city’s cycling infrastructure, with support from the National Transport Authority (NTA), with new bike racks and cycle lanes (as well as increased protection on the lanes) to begin during the Halloween mid-term break, with an initial focus on the areas around schools.

According to the city council, work started earlier this week on 2.9km of 'interim' cycle lanes at Centre Park Road and Monahan Road, with the latter for inbound cycling towards the city centre, while the Centre Park Road lane is outbound, towards Blackrock.

Work on the Horgan’s Quay cycle lane is well advanced and will be operational before Christmas, while work on Donovan’s Road is to start within the next two to three weeks.

In addition, the proposed two-way cycle lanes on South Mall will be going to tender in the coming days.

More than 43 new bicycle racks are being installed across the city, with new indoor racks now in place at North Main St Shopping Centre and sponsored racks at St Patrick’s Street, Union Quay, Ballincollig Regional Park, Blackrock Castle car park, Grand Parade, and Parnell Place.

According to the local authority, in recent days racks were also installed at Coburg St, MacCurtain St, North Main St, Daunt Square, St Patrick’s Street, and Parnell Place.

"In the coming days, they will also be installed at either end of Mary Elmes Bridge and at Oliver Plunkett St, Pembroke St, and on Grand Parade," a council spokesperson said. "Approximately 25-30 more will be installed outside the city centre by the end of the year. These new racks will enable the safe parking of approximately 500 bikes."

Refurbishment of existing cycle lanes is also continuing, with the installation of increased protection on the city's cycle lanes due to begin during the upcoming mid-term break.

Up to 4.65km of Orca wands will be installed by contractors in the city centre and suburbs, including at Alfred St, South Main St, Washington St, near University College Cork's gates on Washington Road, Rossa Avenue, in Mahon Point, Ballincollig, and Mulgrave St.

In mid-November, the €1.5m upgrade and relining of 6km of cycle-lane surfaces, as well as specific bus-lane sections, is due to begin with new resin being laid. These works will take place overnight, while resurfacing will take place in the city centre, at Gillabbey St, Proby’s Quay, Rossa Avenue, Ballincollig, Kinsale Road, Mahon Link, and Douglas.