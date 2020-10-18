Support for Government parties remains unchanged in latest poll

Support for Government parties remains unchanged in latest poll

Fine Gael is up one point to 31%, Fianna Fail is unchanged on 19%, while there is no change to the Green Party at 5%. Picture: Julien Behal Photography- No Fee.

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 10:41
Greg Murphy

Support for the government parties is holding steady in the latest Behaviour and Attitudes Poll for The Sunday Times.

Fine Gael is up one point to 31%, Fianna Fáil remains unchanged on 19%, while there is also no change for the Green Party at 5%.

Sinn Féin is down two points to 30%, the Labour Party is up one to 4%, and support for the Social Democrats is up one to 2%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are also up one to 2% while there has been a drop in support for Independents and others, down four to 5%.

It comes as the Cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political leaders received a briefing from health chiefs on Saturday over a surge of coronavirus cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the framework of the Covid-19 restrictions for six weeks.

Cabinet to meet on Monday to discuss Covid-19 response

Fergus Finlay

