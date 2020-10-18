Support for Government parties remains unchanged in latest poll

Support for the government parties is holding steady in the latest Behaviour and Attitudes Poll for The Sunday Times.

Fine Gael is up one point to 31%, Fianna Fáil remains unchanged on 19%, while there is also no change for the Green Party at 5%.

Sinn Féin is down two points to 30%, the Labour Party is up one to 4%, and support for the Social Democrats is up one to 2%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are also up one to 2% while there has been a drop in support for Independents and others, down four to 5%.

It comes as the Cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political leaders received a briefing from health chiefs on Saturday over a surge of coronavirus cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the framework of the Covid-19 restrictions for six weeks.