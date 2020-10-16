Covid-19: 1,000 new cases and three deaths as Nphet recommend level 5 restrictions

There have been three additional Covid-related deaths, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced.

This brings the total number of deaths related to the coronavirus to 1,841.

The HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 47,427 cases in Ireland.

Of today's cases there are 254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan and 75 in Galway.

The remaining 400 cases are spread across 200 counties.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 246 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 30 are in Intensive Care Units.

In the past 24 hours, there were 13 new hospitalisations.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum.

Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.

In the North today, 1,299 new Covid-19 cases were reported as well as two deaths.

Nphet has recommended Ireland enter a six-week level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.

The recommendation was made last night in a letter sent to Government.

Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan entered level 4 last night while a nationwide ban on household visits also came into force.

Level 5 would see the country return to a state of lockdown similar to that seen in March and is seen as a chance to ensure that there are no major restrictions over Christmas.

In Level 5, people would be restricted to moving within 5km of their homes, pubs and restaurants would operate on a takeaway basis only and public gatherings would largely be banned.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid=19 is expected to meet tomorrow afternoon to consider the situation with a full cabinet meeting possible after that.

Speaking in Brussels today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government is giving the recommendation "very active consideration" but did not put a timeline on when a decision can be expected.

"The situation is very serious and we will need further action in relation to this.

"Obviously the government will give detailed consideration, examining all aspects of this and making sure that when we respond, it will be a comprehensive response."

He said: “We’ve moved to level three already, we’ve already said to people no visitors to your home.

“We have measures in place in Ireland that many European countries, even though they have higher figures than Ireland, don’t have in place.

“That said, we take advice from Nphet very seriously. This advice will have to be given good consideration. We want to have the situation well documented, well prepared."

Living with Covid-19, Level 5

A general consensus is emerging in government that they don't believe this decision can be delayed beyond the weekend.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said people cannot be left in the lurch.

"The situation is grave and concerning. It is dangerous and there needs to be an intervention by Government now.

"Any notion that this can be postponed or that they can wait to meet on Monday or Tuesday to my mind is simply not tenable and would be dangerous."

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says a number of questions need to be answered by Nphet first.

"What is the target we are trying to achieve and what would be the exit strategy?

"As we know from the last lockdown, when you get into it it can go on for a lot longer than you think. It can be quite slow to get out of it again.

"I can understand the view that I would hear sometimes from retailers and restaurateurs 'let's lockdown now and we can reopen and have a normal Christmas' I would be loathed to make that kind of promise."

It is a massive decision with wide-reaching consequences and the government will have to decide whether or not to go against Nphet's advice for a second time.