Over-70s encouraged to renew driving licence via post

Drivers over the age of 70 are being encouraged to renew their driving licence via the post.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said only people over 70 and people who renew their licence on a yearly basis will be contacted by the National Driver Learner Service (NDLS) regarding their postal renewal.

Mr Ryan said the measure has been introduced to protect vulnerable people from Covid-19. "As a temporary measure, given the situation with Covid-19, the RSA (Road Safety Authority), through its licensing service the NDLS, will expand the postal renewal option to those over 70 who renew their licence every three years.

"This measure will reduce the need for this vulnerable group to attend in person at an NDLS centre.”

Hildegarde Naughton, the junior transport minister, said there is no need to contact the NDLS centre directly as application packs will be posted out in the coming week.

"All those 70 years and over who have previously presented at an NDLS centre in the last five years, and whose licence or permit is due to expire, will receive a renewal pack in the post and be invited to apply by post.

"This is a very practical step, and the right thing to do given the health crisis we are experiencing in this country,” she added.

There is no fee required for customers over the age of 70 and the pack will come with a pre-addressed envelope.

Those 70 and over are reminded that unless they have a specific medical condition (listed on the application form), they do not need to provide a medical report when applying to renew their licence.

This temporary exemption was introduced to remove pressure on the health system and is in place until the end of the year.

If customers have already booked an appointment, but would rather complete the form by post, they are encouraged to cancel it as soon as possible.

Separately, Mr Ryan reminded drivers whose licence expired between March 1 and August 2020 that it will be valid for a further seven months.

Learner drivers whose permit expired between March 1 and June 30, have received an eight-month extension. Learner permits that expired between July 1 and October 21 have received a four-month extension.