Fine Gael TDs round on Paschal Donohoe for not spending earlier

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has been on the receiving end of some internal criticism from his Fine Gael party colleagues for not spending big last year ahead of the general election.

At an online meeting of the parliamentary party, frustration was voiced after Mr Donohoe’s budget presentation at his refusal to release more spending last year and in previous years, despite overseeing a splurge of €17.7bn in additional spending this year.

Sources at the meeting said former Government chief whip and now senator Sean Kyne was vocal in his criticism of the decision not to open the purse strings in previous years.

“Sean Kyne, who lost his seat in February, made the point strongly that Paschal had repeatedly said no to improvements to services for four years, only to stand over a giveaway budget like that,” said one TD. "Plenty of people are in agreement with him."

A minister, speaking privately, said they have heard the views very clearly and strongly about Mr Donohoe’s decision to run a neutral budget last year.

Mr Donohoe, speaking to the Irish Examiner, said the money that we are spending this year is to help keep jobs, and help keep people safe from the disease.

“The reason why I took such care in recent years was to move back into a position of balance and debt surplus, not just as a means to an end,” he said.

"But because if we got to the point that we needed to borrow huge amounts of money quickly, we were able to do so from a position of creditworthiness. And, if anything, what I have done and what I did over the four budgets before this, the mettle of that is now being tested in the interest rates of which we can now borrow."

Earlier, Mr Donohoe denied the Government acted too slowly to stop the latest spread in cases of Covid-19.

He said the coronavirus is too unpredictable to always be ahead of it. It also marks a week since Cabinet's rejection of National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advice to move the whole country to level five.

Mr Donohoe told Newstalk he would not go into what was actually said in Cabinet, but that the right decisions were made at the time.

"What I can assure you is that every decision that is made is soundly and thoroughly debated," he said.

"In the very extensive Cabinet meetings we had there now nearly two weeks ago in dealing with the Nphet recognition then, there was a very rounded appreciation of the consequences of moving to level five — and what that could mean for our society and for our economy.

"That was the right call then, it was the right decision then. And in Government, as I think in life, you make decisions based on the facts and views at the time and how you think things could change."