Q&A: What has changed with Covid-19 restrictions?

What has changed?

With Coronavirus cases rising around the country, the Government had moved three border counties up into level 4 restrictions.

The rest of the country will remain on level three, but additional restrictions have been added including a ban on visits to other houses.

Why are some counties now in level 4?

Northern Ireland now has a significantly higher rate of infection than the Republic and this appears to have has spilled over into bordering counties.

As a result, Government decided to move Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan up to level 4 restrictions.

In announcing the stricter measures the Government said the action is based on a review of the current public health advice but it was also made after Northern Ireland moved to close pubs and restaurants, with the exception of takeaways and delivery, for four weeks and schools will also be shut for two weeks from Monday.

While Dublin has recorded by far the most cases, with 2,498 confirmed in the past two weeks, the incidence rate in the three border counties is considerably higher than other areas. When level 4 restrictions were announced on Wednesday evening, Cavan had an 14-day incidence rate of 571 per 100,0000, this was followed by 360 per 100,0000 in Monaghan and Donegal which has an infection rate of 353.7. This compared to Dublin's incidence rate of 185.4 per 100,000.

What about the rest of the country?

All other counties will remain at level 3, however, some extra measures have been added on to the list of restrictions.

The increased measures, which ban people from visiting family or friends in either their home or garden, will undoubtedly be difficult for many.

The Government said there are some exceptions to this rule including visiting other homes to provide childcare or to care for elderly and vulnerable.

However, people will be able to meet family and friends in other outdoor settings, for example, cafes, parks or sports grounds. Again this is limited to six people from no more than two households and strict social distancing must be maintained.

What does level 4 mean?

People living in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are now subject to greater restrictions than the rest of the country due to a worrying spike in cases in the region.

Under the guidelines, all retail and personal services have been asked to close apart from essential businesses that are primarily outdoors. Essential businesses include food stores, pharmacies, petrol stations, heating old providers, banks, post offices, hardware shops as well as motor and bicycle repairs.

Only essential workers should travel to work.

While weddings can go ahead under level 3 guidelines this weekend, from Monday just six people can attend ceremonies and cannot leave their own county to do so.

Apart from weddings and funerals which will be limited to 25 mourners, no other social or family gatherings should be held.

What about businesses that must now close?

Supports will be available for business under the new Covid Restrictions Subsidy Scheme (CRSS) announced in this week’s Budget.

Closed businesses that have suffered an 80% decline in turnover when compared to 2019 will be able to claim up to €5,000 a week under the scheme.