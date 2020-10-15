‘They’ve hit the wrong sectors’ says Cavan hair salon owner

A Cavan hairdresser has accused the government of “hitting the wrong sectors” with measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Three border counties, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, now face level four of coronavirus restrictions following rising numbers of infections.

This means that, from midnight on Thursday, all non-essential businesses in the counties will be closed, while visits to private homes and social gatherings will not be allowed.

Noelle Tobin, owner of ‘His n Hers’ hair salon in Cavan town, at her premises for her last day of business before having to close temporarily (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the picture emerging in Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan is “very worrying”.

He said the national figure of cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days was 190.7, but in Monaghan it was 360, in Donegal it was 353 and in Cavan it was 571.

Noelle Tobin, owner of His’n’Hers Hair salon in Cavan said the move is “devastating” for her business, revealing that some of her customers had been in tears on the phone to her.

Her business had been closed for four months earlier this year, and had been working to recoup the lost earnings.

“I just feel numb, I don’t know what to think,” she told the PA news agency.

“You knew it was probably going to come but I just personally feel they have hit the wrong sectors.

“Hairdressers went above and beyond, every guideline was followed, I just don’t see the sense to it.

“They are small businesses, I just don’t see how people can come back a second time around.

“I have two girls working for me who have mortgages, children, it’s devastating for them too – and the clients, what are they going to do.”

A sign in the window of a clothes shop on Main street, Cavan, as counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan prepare to move to level four of Ireland’s Covid-19 plan from midnight (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Tobin said the local council and government “have been very good” in terms of financial support, but she does not feel it will be enough in a second lock down.

“We haven’t even hit lockdown yet, but we are locked down,” she said.

“I have agreed up to this point with everything they have done, but this is devastating.

“There could have been measures they could have taken.

“There are certain things that could have been curbed in Cavan, and it would have made the world of difference.

“Customers have been in tears down the phone, we are doing our very best to get as many done as we can.

“Customers are all of the same opinion that we should not have been hit.”