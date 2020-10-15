Ryanair withdrawal from Shannon will have a 'profound impact' on the region

Business leaders, trade union officials and politicians alike were unanimous that the decision of Ryanair to close its base at Shannon Airport for the winter was a severe body blow for the entire region.

The chief executive of the Shannon Group, which manages the airport, said aviation was on its knees and desperately needed a clear path to recovery.

It was not just very disappointing news for the airport, but for the region as a whole, Mary Considine said.

She called for the Government to introduce Covid-19 testing at Irish airports that would restore confidence and get aviation moving safely once more.

Shannon Chamber chief executive Helen Downes was equally vocal, describing it as "devastating" for the region.

She said it was hoped the decision would be reversed in the coming weeks and months with government intervention.

Union Fórsa, which represents Ryanair pilots and cabin crew, said it has lobbied for government support for the aviation industry on the basis of the economic importance of Ireland’s air connectivity.

Deputy general secretary Matt Staunton said: "The situation for aviation is getting worse, not better, as we enter the latest phase of tackling this pandemic. The Government cannot afford not to act."

Independent TD for Clare, Michael McNamara, said the Government needs to introduce a system of rapid testing at airports in the short term and must also develop a new state aviation policy to ensure international transit carriers do not fly exclusively into Dublin.

“While I understand that Ryanair will continue to operate some scheduled services to and from Shannon over the winter period, the direct impact of today's announcement on 55 Ryanair workers and affiliated businesses across the West of Ireland is profound,” he said.

"Shannon and those who rely on it for connectivity need the introduction of testing just as many airports across Europe have implemented to enable their aviation sector to function.

"We have a larger aviation sector than most other European countries and we are more reliant on-air connectivity than most other states, yet our Government has introduced policies that have compounded the issues the sector is experiencing.

The wider implications of these policies are having a significant impact on our broader economy, for foreign direct investment and for tourism.

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, said it was another major blow.

“In a week where the government committed around €5m to Shannon Airport, along with their pledge to sign up to the EU traffic light system in the budget, it would appear this may be a case of too little, too late," she said.

Shannon Group earlier this year revealed passenger numbers decreased by 8% to 1.71 million in 2019, after six successive years of growth.