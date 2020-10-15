Debenhams workers 'betrayed' by liquidators as first van arrives at store

Former Debenhams workers “feel betrayed” by liquidators KPMG after a van arrived at a store this morning following assurances yesterday that notice would be given before any efforts were made to pack or remove stock from the store.

KPG has apologised for this morning’s events, saying that it was an unfortunate “logistical error” and it will not happen again.

Packing materials were delivered to the Henry Street store in Dublin early this morning without prior notice.

But KPMG said that the work had been booked two days previously and should have been cancelled in line with their commitment to give notice to trade union Mandate, but went ahead in error.

No stock was removed from the store.

Yesterday, Mandate told protesting former workers in good faith that KPMG had promised not to begin packaging or removing any stock this week.

We are very upset that KPMG did not keep their word. They clearly don’t care about workers, they have treated us terribly...

The liquidator had also committed to notifying Mandate at least two hours before any vans were to arrive to pack or remove stock from the stores so protesters did not need to maintain a 24-hour picket.

Read More Debenhams obtain injunction to ban former staff from blocking liquidators removing stock

Conor Gibson, a former Debenhams employee who has been picketing outside the Henry Street store, said that he and his former colleagues are very angry following this morning’s events.

“One woman, a grandmother, was doing a walkabout just to check on the store 5.15am when she saw them outside the staff entrance on Coles Lane. They filmed her filming them and had black hats on and face coverings," he said.

“We are very upset that KPMG did not keep their word. They clearly don’t care about workers, they have treated us terribly. They’re happy for us to end up in jail after taking out that court injunction and they go back on their word hours after making promises.”

Debenhams workers “outraged” by actions of liquidator - Mandate Trade Union Ireland https://t.co/0wRBmVZtnD — Mandate Trade Union (@MandateTU) October 15, 2020

Thomas Gould, TD for Cork North Central called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to intervene immediately in the escalating dispute “before someone sends up in jail.”

“The workers are angry and feel very betrayed this morning. It’s a disgrace and a breach of trust," he said.

“The problem with KPMG is that they now have lost trust with the workers.

“Between the court case, the injunction and now this today, workers have no trust in the liquidator.

“I think things are only going to escalate next week unless something is done. Many of the workers will not back down.

“If someone ends up in jail next week as a result of the court injunction it will be such a failure of industrial relations.

“The workers' demands are very reasonable. They were agreed to by the company and everyone accepts that they are a legitimate claim.

“We need to see decisive action on this today. If KPMG made a decent offer to workers I believe that they would accept it but the one offer they made so far was an insult.

“The Government, and particularly Micheál Martin as a Cork man with two of the stores in Cork, must take action on this today before someone ends up in jail.”