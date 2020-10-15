Taoiseach travels to Brussels to attend European Council meeting

The Taoiseach will travel to Brussels today, Thursday, to attend a European Council meeting.

Micheál Martin and European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne will stay for two days for a series of meetings covering a series of topics including Brexit negotiations, climate change and Covid-19.

Mr Martin will meet the French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday afternoon and will be briefed by EU negotiator, Michel Barnier, on the latest progress of talks, including key outstanding issues such as fisheries, level playing field and governance

The EU's relationship with Africa, Covid-19 and environment matter will also be discussed.

Climate action is on the agenda with the leaders set to discuss the Commission's proposal to reduce carbon use by at least 55% by 2030. Mr Martin said he will support increased climate action ambitions at the meeting.

Speaking before his departure, the Taoiseach said the meetings are important as Brexit talks enter its final phase.

"Any balanced agreement has to protect the EU’s interests, including those of our fishing and coastal communities.

"I will be arguing for an ambitious approach on other matters, including the level playing field, and will join my fellow Leaders in insisting on the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement including its Protocols."

Thomas Byrne said the meeting will be important to the progress of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The EU Council follows on from the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg this week where European Ministers met to prepare for this summit.

At that meeting, the 27-member states adopted a proposal to coordinate international travel restrictions within the EU. This, together with progress on the development and distribution of a vaccine at the EU level, will form part of the EU Council discussions," he said.