Northern Ireland's schools, pubs, and restaurants to shut as Covid cases spike

The North is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs, and restaurants.

Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.

The measures do not amount to a full-scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave of the virus, but they mark a significant ramping up of the administration's response to spiralling infection rates.

They were announced as the North recorded 1,217 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a new daily record for the region.

Four further coronavirus-linked deaths were announced on Wednesday, taking the toll recorded by Stormont's department of health past 600 to 602.

Under the new restrictions, retail outlets will remain open, as will gyms for individual training.

Churches will also remain open. It is understood a 25-person limit will be placed on funerals and weddings, but wedding receptions are prohibited.

People should work from home unless unable to do so and are urged not to take unnecessary journeys.

Indoor sporting activities are not allowed and outdoor contact sports will be limited to elite athletes.

Off-licences will be required to shut at 8pm. Close contact services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, must stop. Services that deliver health interventions and therapeutics will be allowed to continue. Childcare facilities and creches will remain open.

The measures come into force at 6pm on Friday.

First minister Arlene Foster announced the restrictions at a special sitting of the Assembly on Wednesday.

She said the rising Covid-19 figures were of "grave concern".

"We fully appreciate that this will be difficult and worrying news for a lot of people," she told MLAs.

The executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. We do not take this step lightly.

Ms Foster said the executive hoped the restrictions would have two impacts.

"First, on the Covid transmission rates which must be turned down now, or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed," she said.

"Second, we believe it marks a point where everyone, each and every one of us, can take stock and go back to the social distancing messaging. That is vitally important."

The restrictions were agreed after a stop-start meeting of the Stormont executive that extended past midnight and into Wednesday morning.

Ms Foster insisted the restrictions would not last any longer than four weeks.

Deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill was unable to attend the sitting of the Assembly as she is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Her Sinn Féin colleague and Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy said the escalating infection rates leave the North facing a "hugely worrying situation" that requires "prompt action".

"In the first instance, our duty is to protect lives and to protect the health of the population," he said.

"And that's why the executive has agreed a series of measures to take."