Welfare group 'disappointed' as greyhound racing receives €96m in budget

Greyhound Action Ireland has condemned the allocation of €96m to the Irish greyhound racing industry in yesterday's budget.

Spokesperson for the organisation, Nuala Donlan said: "Instead of ending funding, they have sanctioned an increase of €2.4 million on last year's figure, thus ensuring the widespread abuse and killing of unwanted dogs by this industry will continue."

The budget has allocated €19.2m to the industry, which is contingent on the meeting of certain welfare standards by the sport, as per the Programme for Government.

The group has criticised the Green Pary and Green Senator Pippa Hackett, in particular.

"It is hugely regrettable that the Green Party has now become complicit in propping up an activity that inflicts such suffering and death on the beautiful, gentle greyhound," Ms Donlon said.

Defending the decision, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the increase in funding was "important" to the sport.

He said that the industry has been under financial pressure as spectators were no longer able to attend racing events.

Mr McConalogue said the welfare issues were "very much central to all our engagements with the greyhound sector" ahead of the decision.