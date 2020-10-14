Budget to see creation of National Food Ombudsman office

The Ombudsman, a commitment in the programme for government, could help mediate and investigate disputes between grocers and suppliers in the agri-food sector. File image

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 13:49

A National Food Ombudsman office will be created under budget commitments for the Department of Agriculture next year.

The Ombudsman, a commitment in the programme for government, could help mediate and investigate disputes between grocers and suppliers in the agri-food sector, like the Beef Plan issue and subsequent protests in 2019. 

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue was a sponsor of a Private Member's Bill in 2017 which called for the creation of the office.

“Strengthening the position of farmers in the supply chain is a priority for me," he said.

"My department will be drafting the legislation needed to establish a food ombudsman in 2021, and I am making an initial provision of €1m to assist with start-up costs. This is a very important initiative, and together with continued support for the establishment of producer organisations, can help to make a difference.’’ 

The 2021 budget for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is an "unprecedented" €1.826bn — an 11% increase on Budget 2020.

