Arrest in Armagh after man suspected of impersonating policeman pulls over policeman

A man suspected of impersonating a police officer was arrested after allegedly pulling over a car driven by an actual policeman.

The incident unfolded on the M1 in Northern Ireland around 1am on Wednesday when a man driving a car fitted with blue flashing lights stopped the off-duty officer’s car, flashed a fake ID card and challenged him about apparent speeding.

Recognising that the ID was not a legitimate police warrant card, the off-duty officer got out of his car and challenged the man.

He fled the scene near Portadown, Co Armagh, driving off at speed in the Skoda Superb (reg FT62 CEX) with the blue lights.

A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested in the Bluestone Hall area of nearby Craigavon.

A homemade PSNI identity card was found inside a vehicle at the scene.

Police Service of Northern Ireland chief inspector Barney O’Connor said: “We are concerned by this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have encountered this man while he has been purporting to be a police officer.

“We believe it is possible that this is not the first occasion he has done this and he was simply unlucky to have pulled over a police officer.”

The suspect was described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes and a Polish accent.

Officers have urged anyone who has had contact with the man or the vehicle to come forward.