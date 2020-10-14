Campaign targeting domestic abusers launched in Kerry

A new campaign has been launched targeting men engaging in domestic violence who want to tackle their behaviour.

The “Better Than This” campaign, launched in Kerry by Move Ireland, wants to encourage men to engage with a structured programme called “Choices”, where men are challenged to take responsibility for their abuse and to change their attitudes and behaviour and develop respectful, non-abusive relationships.

The organisation said many men who are concerned about their behaviour are simply not aware of the service, prompting the month-long campaign that will use posters, newspaper and radio ads and online material to get them to seek help.

Covid-19 led to a 30% increase in the reported incidence of domestic abuse and fears that women and children may have been trapped in unsafe environments during lockdown.

MOVE Ireland has long worked with men to address violent behaviour and Owen O'Neill, the organisation's chief executive, said: “The past cannot be changed, but the future does not have to be more of the same. Change isn’t easy, but it is not impossible."

Our programme combines targeted one-to-one interventions and group work and is run by trained facilitators. It has been up and running in Kerry for the last two years and we are currently accepting new participants.

“Our ultimate goal is to promote the safety and wellbeing of women and children who have experienced violence and abuse in their intimate relationships. As part of our programme the partners or ex-partners of the men are also offered support.”

Due to the pandemic, the “Choices” group in Kerry is not currently running group sessions but said it will resume them when it is safe to do so, with one-to-one support still available.

Move Ireland currently delivers programmes in Athlone, Cork, in Dublin in Swords, Tallaght and Central Dublin, in Galway, Kerry, Limerick/Clare, Meath, North Tipperary and Sligo.

*www.moveireland.ie