Barnardos warns of 'toxic three' issues impacting families  

Barnardos has warned of a "toxic three" mix of issues impacting on families since lockdown restrictions were first lifted — mental health problems, incidents of domestic violence, and addiction.

The children's charity said more resources would be needed, for organisations working with families as well as the Child and Family Agency, to deal with the problems now emerging.

It said a snapshot of almost 1,250 open cases over one week in September showed that nearly two-thirds of families (61%) who are being supported by Barnardos, across 32 intensive family support and early years services, are experiencing at least one of the three issues.

Of these families, 44% are experiencing difficulties related to mental health, one in four (25%) experience domestic violence in the home, and 21% are experiencing issues related to addiction. Overall 30% are experiencing a combination of two or more of these issues.

Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, said: “As we move forward through this ongoing pandemic and continue to be there for those who need us, much of our work has been impacted by Covid and our future support is being shaped by the impact of this crisis. Families are experiencing higher levels of mental health issues, domestic violence in the home and issues related to addiction.

Barnardos report high number of mental health, domestic violence and addiction issues in families as charity braces for a COVID focused era of need: https://t.co/fMANAeLO5a — Barnardos Ireland (@Barnardos_IRL) October 7, 2020

“With the Budget 2021 announcement drawing near, we implore the government to recognise the work organisations such as Barnardos is doing in response to Covid. We need their support as we battle on the ground to overcome the challenges that this time has brought on thousands of families and vulnerable children across the country."

The organisation said sufficient funding to be provided to Tusla, and to organisations working with vulnerable families and children so they can be supported to cope with the additional pressures brought by the pandemic.

With the entire country at level 3 since Wednesday, fresh pressures on vulnerable families may emerge and according to Suzanne Connolly: “We have, throughout our 57 years of existence, supported vulnerable children affected by abuse or neglect and, as difficult as these times are for everyone, we cannot allow this pandemic to push even more children into suffering.

“Children who have experience of mental ill-health, domestic violence, addiction, abuse or neglect within their family require early intervention and family support services. The Programme for Government commits to investing in these services. This investment needs to start now, before further negative impacts of the pandemic place thousands more children at risk."

Organisations such as Barnardos will also be keeping an eye on next week's Budget announcements to monitor the allocations to assist families who need help.