'No plan' to extend mid-term in Republic despite school closures in Northern Ireland

As Northern Ireland prepares to close schools for two weeks, there is “no plan” to extend the mid-term break here, according to the Minister for Education.

In a statement, Norma Foley said she is aware of the decision by the Executive in Northern Ireland, and the Government will continue to work with them.

“However, there is no plan to extend the mid-term break in our schools. The closure of schools is not a measure under consideration at present," she said.

“My officials are in continuous contact with Public Health."

“Even today, Public Health has confirmed that in their view, all the available evidence is showing that schools are not amplification settings for Covid-19 transmission.”

They know this because although overall cases are increasing in the community, the proportion of cases for children aged 4-18 years is remaining stable at in and around 14%, she added.

“If school opening had amplified transmission, this proportion would increase as children and staff infected one another in the school setting.”

Public Health is also closely monitoring the detection rate of additional positive cases of Covid-19 resulting from the considerable mass testing being carried out in schools which is remaining at under 2%, Ms Foley said.

The national community test positivity detection rate is more than 6%, she added.

“Everyone in our school communities is working hard to continue to keep our schools safe, and I think the advice is very clear, and we all need to keep washing our hands, maintaining social distance and limit our contacts.”