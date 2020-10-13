Taoiseach: Budget 2021 'goes some way' to addressing devastating impact of Covid-19

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said the budget “goes some way” to addressing the devastating impact of the pandemic.

In an exclusive Budget day interview with the Irish Examiner, he rejected opposition criticism that the Budget offers little for working people.

“The investment in health and education and housing is for working people. And for people who currently can't get a house or waiting for a long time for a house. That's the whole idea to get really substantial resources in behind those fundamental and issues,” he said.

“Every single penny of the carbon tax will go back to the people in the form of social protection payments and additional fuel allowance, but also towards retrofitting houses and enabling, which will make them more energy efficient, and that will give greater value and into the future,” Mr Martin said.

He said the Cabinet approval for the upgrade to the Dunkettle interchange will allow for “significant housebuilding” around Cork.

Mr Martin described the decision to approve the development of the key junction as “very significant.” “Certainly the government gave the go ahead to the Dunkettle interchange, it came back from the second tender. It has now been given the green light and it's a very significant project, an important one in terms of the modern infrastructure around Cork,” he said.

“Also in facilitating traffic in an open but also releasing the potential for significant housebuilding as well so we can get more homes for people in communities and for couples who are looking for them,” he said.