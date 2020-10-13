Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty at Co Down beach

The PSNI said a post-mortem will be carried out (PA)
Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 18:44
Rebecca Black, PA

Sadness has been expressed after the death of a woman at a beach in Co Down.

The emergency services were called on Tuesday afternoon after the woman got into trouble in the water at Skippingstone Beach in Bangor, which is a popular swimming spot.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that the body of a woman was recovered at Skippingstone Beach in Bangor earlier today.

“A post-mortem will be carried out in due course, however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

North Down Green Party MLA Rachel Woods expressed her condolences.

“I would like to extend my sympathies to the family and friends of the person who sadly lost her life,” she said.

“This lady went out today to enjoy the outdoors and the most terrible outcome came to pass.

“I expect an investigation will take place in due course and a full picture will emerge around the circumstances surrounding this sudden death.

“For now, the focus is on the tragedy of a life lost and the people left behind.”

