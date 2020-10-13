Budget 2021 to give hope, confidence and chance to overcome Covid-19 and Brexit - Ministers

Budget 2021 gives Ireland "the best possible chance at overcoming" Brexit, the finance minister said.

Speaking as he entered the Cabinet meeting to sign off on the largest budget in the history of the State, Mr Donohoe said a very significant package of announcements would be made today to deal with and create the resources to "manage all the consequences of both Covid-19 and Brexit insofar as we can".

Mr Donohoe said he understood that different parts of the country and economy are facing great difficulty at the moment as a result of both the pandemic and Brexit.

"The job that falls to me, that falls to the Government is to try to do enough by all to give our country the best possible chance of overcoming the challenges of Covid and of Brexit and we will do that."

The Finance Minister said the deficit the country will be running in 2020 and 2021 that would have been "unimaginable" even a few months ago.

He said the Government entered 2020 having balanced the national finances and were due to move into an accelerated surplus with a 'rainy day fund' in place.

"We made all those decisions in anticipation of future difficulty but none of us saw the kind of future difficulty that Covid-19 could be in terms of the scale and disruption that it has caused."

Read More Budget 2021: What we know so far

Mr Donohoe said it is important when looking at the growth in the deficit and how the national debt has grown that we are cognisant that Ireland's increase in borrowing is in line with many other countries that are in similar circumstances to us.

"So our borrowing and indebtedness is growing at the same pace as many other countries."

He added: "While the increase in our national debt in 2020 has been very, very significant, we have also seen a huge increase in the amount of private savings within our economy.

"To a degree, the increase in public borrowing is a consequence of the understandable increase in private savings as a result of the apprehension and concern that people have.

"But the reason why we are doing that is to inject the demand and investment into our economy to help protect jobs, support income and then put in place the resources and supports we will need next year for Covid."

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says the aim of the Budget is to give people hope and confidence.

"I think the essential task that Minister Donohoe and I face today is to give the Irish people hope and confidence.

Hope that we will come through this difficult period, confidence in the fact that we are going to be providing a record level of public expenditure, investment and support.

DCU Professor Edgar Morgenroth says the government's strategy of borrowing to fund its budget spending is a good one.

"In other crises, we normally simply cut back in terms of expenditure and increase taxes. In this crisis, we are actually doing the opposite," said Prof. Morgenroth.

"Currently, debt is relatively cheap so there isn't going to be an implication in terms of the interest bill - at least, not yet.

"Of course, you can only borrow so much. At some point, the markets will determine that you have overstretched yourself and you are not going to be able to pay back in which case the interest rates that you have to pay are going to increase.

"But we are not at that point yet."

Chief economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes said that it is "absolutely right" to borrow money in for Budget 2021 but said that the money has to be seen to go to the areas that need it most.

Billions of euro in additional spending is expected as part of today's budget.

Heading into Cabinet at @dublincastleopw. Today I will present #Budget2021 to the #dail at 1pm, w/ @mmcgrathtd. This Budget aims to respond back to the uncertainty of #COVID19 & #Brexit that exists. It will put the resources we need in place to rise to the challenges we face pic.twitter.com/RnKNXKF70G — Paschal Donohoe (@Paschald) October 13, 2020

Health is to get an extra €4 billion to spend between Covid and other healthcare including extra beds and ICU capacity.

There will be a multi-billion euro fund including targeted supports for businesses that have been forced to shut because of Covid and the live entertainment industry.

At least €500 million will be given to the Department of Housing which will tell local authorities to directly build social housing.

There will be money for affordable housing and the Help to Buy scheme is being retained at the higher €30,000 rate.

Carbon taxes are going up by €7.50 a tonne which will mean it will cost €1.47 extra to fill a tank of diesel and €1.28 for a tank of petrol.

A bag of coal will cost 90c more and a bale of briquettes 20c more.

Motor tax and VRT are also set to rise for high polluting vehicles.

The cost of a pack of cigarettes will go up 50c but alcohol is expected to be left alone.

Income tax rates are also not going to change under the first budget of this coalition government.

One of the last measures agreed was to give some 400,000 social welfare recipients a Christmas bonus at a cost of €350 million, as long as they have been on the payment for a total of four months this year.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said he is confident this will be a ‘green’ budget.

"We are going to try and fund disability, mental health, support the arts and a whole range of other measures.

"Being green is not just about looking after the environment, it is about putting social justice together with ecological justice and I hope we can do that today."