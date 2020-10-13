Almost 300 children in care without an up-to-date care plan - Tusla

According to new figures, 295 children who are in care do not have an up-to-date care plan.

The latest figures released by Tusla show the highest amount are in Cork.

As of June, there were 5,957 children care across the country.

Of these, 91% are in foster care - either provided by the state or relatives.

The remaining 9% are in either residential care or other care placements.

According to Tusla's figures for June 2020, 295 children in care didn't have an up-to-date care plan - 71 in Cork, 44 in Dublin North and 39 in Dublin North City.

Another area with a high number is Sligo/Leitrim/west Cavan at 27.

Terry Dignan, the chief executive of Empowering People in Care, says care plans are essential.

"It is a plan for ensuring that the child or young person has the best possible experience in care, that their needs are provided for and it also extends into an aftercare plan for when that child leaves care at age 18.

"It is an essential component of the care experience of a child because it is a roadmap for how that child will manage.

"To have so many children without an up-to-date care plan is a significant concern."

Mr Dignan said it is something that must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

In June, 341 children in care also did not have an allocated social worker.