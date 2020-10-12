Budget measures revealed: Funding for 'Christmas bonus', class sizes and home help hours 

A reduction by one in the primary school pupil-teacher ratio and 600 new Garda recruits will be among the main measures announced in Tuesday’s budget.

In total, more than €5 billion in new expenditure measures will be announced in addition to €8.5bn in Covid-19 related spending, according to senior government sources.

The three Government party leaders – Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan – have agreed on the main parameters of Budget 2021, despite “Green concerns”.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will announce a new scheme to allow the self-employed to earn up to €480 a month and still get the PUP.

The Christmas bonus for 400,000 people getting the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and jobseeker’s allowance, extra parental leave for families, will also be included in the Budget.

The Budget is expected to include an extra €500m in new capital spending to build social housing, a cut in the hospitality VAT rate from 13.5% to 9%, and the establishment of a €5bn economic recovery fund to help revive sectors such as hospitality, culture and aviation.

An extra €700m will be spent on building and retrofitting social and affordable houses while home help hours will increase by one-quarter as part of Budget 2021.

Tuesday's budget will focus on four key areas, housing, health, Brexit, and climate action, with a considerable number of measures also aimed at supporting the economy and businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Housing is to receive at least €500m extra as part of the budget, bringing the total spend to more than €3bn.

A considerable proportion of the extra allocation will be siphoned off to local authorities who have been ordered to build more social houses.

The remainder will be spent on the affordable housing scheme, homeless services, and other initiatives aimed at providing more homes.

Older and more vulnerable people are to be supported by an extra 5m home care hours as part of an unprecedented €4bn spend on health.

The number of hours allocated as part of home care packages is to increase by around one-quarter, up from 19m hours to around 24m hours next year.

Up to €290m will be pumped into retrofitting older houses, with at least 70% of this money being channelled into upgrades for the most vulnerable households through the warmer homes scheme, as well as retrofitting social housing stock and community projects.