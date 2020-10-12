Masks and gloves add to litter woes as cities lose clean status

The lowest number of towns and cities in Ireland in 13 years have been deemed clean - with discarded face masks and gloves proving particularly widespread, a nationwide litter report has found.

Cork’s northside was among the chief litter hotspots, along with Dublin’s north inner city and Limerick’s city’s south, the first nationwide litter survey by Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) since the Covid crisis, found.

The results showed a 20% drop in the number of towns deemed clean, the lowest level since 2007.

Cities fared particularly badly, Ibal said, with Dublin, Galway and Limerick city centres all losing their clean status.

However, Cork city centre was judged to be clean to European norms, while Fermoy in north Cork once again showed itself to be among the cleanest towns in Ireland, ranking in eighth place overall and judged to be cleaner than European norms.

Kilkenny, once again, was chosen as the cleanest town, edging out Athlone and Portlaoise to take the top spot.

“The Covid crisis has seen more dumping, more outdoor socialising, especially drinking, and PPE litter, but less cleaning by local authorities and less activity by volunteers like tidy towns - a perfect storm, in many ways, which has brought us to the worst position we’ve been in in over 10 years.”

Half of all recycle facilities surveyed were heavily littered, another likely consequence of the Covid crisis, Ibal said.

PPE litter was prevalent across the country, with masks five times as common as gloves.

“Understandably, people are reluctant to pick up these items for fear of contracting Covid, so they tend to stay on the ground. We need to see a rapid rise in the use of reusable masks,” Mr Horgan said.

It is a source of particular frustration that sites identified last year as heavily littered were for the most part not cleaned up in the interim, according to Ibal.

Of 61 sites described as either heavily littered or blackspots in 2019, fewer than 40% were clean in this latest survey.

Mr Horgan said: “We’ve been saying for years that the most immediate way to improve a town or city is to focus on the bad areas. Clearly this is not being done.”