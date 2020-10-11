Call for urgent mental health plan to deal with Covid-19 fall-out

The Mental Health Commission has written to the Government, advising them to urgently implement a 'National Mental Health Promotion and Support Plan'.

The call comes 24 hours after World Mental Health Day was marked worldwide.

The plan, outlined in the 'Sharing the Vision' document, aims to support individuals and at-risk groups who may be in need of intervention during the pandemic.

John Farrelly, chief executive of the commission, said Covid-19 has caused an increase in mental health difficulties.

"Almost everyone is experiencing increased levels of uncertainty, stress, and anxiety as our confirmed cases of Covid-19 increase.”

"It is evident that restrictions, the effects of social distancing, lockdowns, loneliness, bereavement, loss of livelihoods, closures of businesses and the inevitable recession that lies ahead has a significant impact on the mental health and wellbeing of the population."

While the commission acknowledges the importance of public health guidelines it says Ireland has an "ethical imperative to protect and support people's mental health."

Mr Farrelly said we have not yet reached the peak of the mental health crisis and the lasting effect of the pandemic on frontline workers, on people grieving, on the elderly, the lonely and young people will be seen for some time to come.

"We believe ring-fenced targeted funding for these organisations at this time, would generate solidarity, while also ensuring an integrated stepwise approach that can be swiftly implemented," he said.