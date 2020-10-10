Support groups urge people to reach out for help on World Mental Health Day

People dealing with a mental health difficulty are being urged to reach out for help this World Mental Health Day.

An awareness campaign is being run by St. Patrick's Mental Health Service aimed at addressing the stigma associated with mental health illness.

CEO, Paul Gilligan, says the campaign, 'Walk in My Shoes', is all about letting people know the first step is looking for help.

"The start of the process is always to reach out, but we encourage people to start the conversation, send that text and start looking for help. Whether that be to a family member, a friend, a loved one or a formal service."

Pieta House, who have answered over 10,000 calls since the beginning of the pandemic, is marking the day with the launch of their new free video counselling service, which they hope can help people to manage their mental health through the pandemic.

Spokesperson for the charity, Tom McEvoy said "Our new service means that people can come face to face with our therapists albeit in a virtual fashion. I know will be difficult for some people but hopefully, people will be aided and supported to get online by their family and friends"

Services like these are not found globally, the World Health Organisation said that over three-quarters of people with mental health disorders in several countries do not receive any treatment.

They say that globally, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds.

Director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said "Close to one billion people are living with a mental disorder... yet relatively few people globally have access to quality mental health services."

"In low to middle-income countries more than 75 per cent of ppl with mental, neurological and substance abuse disorders receive no treatment for their condition at all."