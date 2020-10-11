Maths Week 2020 hopes to encourage positive attitudes toward the subject 

Efforts are being made to encourage young people to have a positive attitude towards maths.

Maths Week 2020 is underway with lots of online events planned for schools and people across the island.

It runs until the 18th of this month and is the biggest maths festival in the world.

Maths Week Ireland Coordinator, Eoin Gill tells says activities can be carried out remotely. It's all delivered remotely, infact it's actually coming from South Africa."

"Families can log on at mathsweek.ie and find out the details there. There was loads of families having fun with it yesterday, you're sent challenges throughout the day and you have to respond."

Maths Week TV will broadcast for two each hours a day throughout the week with one programme for primary school children and other geared towards secondary school pupils.