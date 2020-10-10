Tributes pour in for anti-drugs activist Fergas McCabe

Tributes have poured in on the passing of Fergus McCabe, the foremost activist and spokesperson for community drug organisations for over 30 years.

Mr McCabe, aged 71, was the lead community drug representative for decades on a range of national structures dealing with the drugs crisis.

He was the “right hand man” for Tony Gregory, the independent TD for Dublin’s north inner city who played a major role in pushing social and economic neglect and the drug crisis onto the national agenda, particularly in the 1980s, most famously in the "Gregory Deal", and 1990s.

Mr McCabe, married with three children, was later a central figure in the Inner City Organisations Network and, in turn, the CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign.

The Marino man was also heavily involved over the decades in the Neighbourhood Youth Project in the area and more recently “Young People At Risk".

ICON and CityWide were centrally involved in responding to the second heroin epidemic that devastated working-class communities in the early to mid 1990s and demanding, through street campaigns, action from the Government.

This campaign, together with the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin by the John Gilligan drug gang in June 1996, resulted in a raft of new legislation, including the setting up of the Criminal Assets Bureau, and new structures.

These included a massive expansion in treatment, the setting up of the Ministerial Task Forces on Drugs (Rabbite Reports), and, consequently, the local drug task forces and a partnership approach by state and community and voluntary groups.

Mr McCabe repeatedly expressed frustration throughout the 2000s at what he thought was a diminishing State interest in the drugs crisis and increasing bureaucratic control of the once-partnership approach and eventually resigned in 2009 from the National Drugs Strategy Team.

He subsequently served on the National Substance Misuse Strategy Committee and, in more recent years, the National Oversight Group on the implementation of the National Drugs Strategy in the Department of Health.

During the peak of the murderous campaign by the Kinahan cartel, centred on the north inner city, in 2016, heagain highlighted in the Irish Examiner the need to massively invest in the area that had been repeatedly let down by the State.

He was involved incampaigns locally that led to the Mulvey report and planned regeneration of the area.

Close friend and coordinator of the CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign, Anna Quigley said: “Fergus was a passionate, articulate and tireless champion for his own community in the North Inner City and he brought the same gifts to his work with Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign. Over the last 25 years Fergus travelled to communities all over Ireland to meet with people responding to the drugs crisis, he never said no to a meeting if it was possible for him to make it.

"Fergus understood what community development is about and he had a gift for it; no meeting was too small or too far away, he shared his knowledge, wisdom and experience with all of us, and he did it with grace, generosity and a lovely sense of humour …and of course always a comment on Spurs."

She added: “In his role since 1996 on the National Drugs Strategy Committees Fergus was a brilliant advocate for our communities, strong, passionate and principled - that great phrase “telling truth to power” could have been written for Fergus, because that is what he did, and in doing so, he won the respect of many of those people in power.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, and who knew Mr McCabe since he was sergeant in charge of the Dublin North Central Drug Unit in the mid-90s, said: “I consider him a person who had a huge influence on my approach to policing, in particular in deprived communities, which need the support of gardaí and others in trying to tackle the issues they are faced with.” He said Mr McCabe played a “vital role in forging a relationship” between gardaí and the community in the north inner city, which historically had a poor relationship with gardaí.

AC O’Driscoll said he was the “right hand man” of Deputy Gregory and did a “huge amount of work” for the young people of the area.

Sadie Grace, founder of the National Family Support Network, said she knew Mr McCabe since the first heroin epidemic in the 1980s.

“Fergus was a brilliant mentor and inspiration and I worked with him in various structures - the inter-agency drug project which was a model for the task forces, that national drugs strategy team and the national substances misuse strategy committee.

“He was very outspoken when he needed to be, but was very, very private otherwise. He was afraid of nobody, but was also reserved."

His physical appearance demanded respect for the community he represented and he was so good to so many young people.

Dr Eamon Keenan, HSE Addiction Services clinical lead, said: “Those of us working in HSE Addiction Services were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Fergus McCabe. He was a tireless campaigner for social justice and the rights of people who use drugs.

“I worked with him on many drug and alcohol strategies over the years. His passion and pragmatism will be greatly missed by us all. Condolences to his family.” Tony Geoghegan, who retired in 2018 after three decades as chief executive of Merchants Quay Ireland, said: “An icon of the Inner-City community for which he worked so tirelessly, Fergus has been an articulate, passionate and powerful voice on behalf of our communities.

“From his early days in the development of the Inner City Organisations Network to his work with Tony Gregory in securing the “Gregory deal” and his relentless work representing the Community Sector on the National Drugs Strategy Team, Fergus was a consistent and reliable presence. He never lost an opportunity to advocate for those he represented and his legacy is one of selfless service to the community he so much loved. Rest in peace Fergus confident that your legacy inspires others.” Former minister for the national drugs strategy Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said on twitter: “I can’t begin to say how sad I am to hear of the passing of Fergus McCabe. A passionate, committed campaigner for all that was good & decent. He dedicated his life for causes & for people that others thought were beyond hope.” Speaking in the Dáil, Gary Gannon, Social Democrats TD for Dublin Central, said Mr McCabe was a man of “immense standing” in the north inner city and beyond.

He said he “set the standard” for community organisation and collectivism, which was copied nationwide, in how to “stand up to the oppressions of drugs and indifferent of the state”.

Fergus McCabe was the first person I talked to about getting involved in electoral politics.



He responded as he always did, with encouragement and advice.



Sinn Féin leader and Dublin Central TD, Mary Lou McDonald said: “A working class hero is something to be. Fergus McCabe: Social justice radical, community activist, thoroughly decent man. Loved by all. Thoughts and prayers with his family.” Ballymun Local Drugs Task Force tweeted: “We are very sad to hear of our dear friend Fergus’s passing. He was instrumental in the setting up and ongoing support of the community’s response to drugs and will be sadly missed but not forgotten by us all.” Prof of Population Health Medicine, Trinity College, Dr Joe Barry described Mr McCabe as a “giant and a legend” and added: “Fergus did so much, for so long, for so many.”