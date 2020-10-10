Budget 2021: 'Tens of millions' of euro in funds for the arts

The performing arts sector is to receive “tens of millions” of euro in funding in Tuesday’s budget in a new scheme aimed to prop up to ailing sector, which has been decimated by Covid-19.

The initiative, which will be run by the Department of Tourism and Arts, will offer funding for small community venues up to large commercial concert spaces in order to make the sector more viable as the country battles the pandemic into 2021.

It is part of a budget designed to provide support for badly struggling sectors, with other initiatives such as VAT cuts and commercial rates waivers also understood to be on the cards.

The arts programme, described as a “lifeline for the industry” by government sources, is based on a similar scheme which was included in the July stimulus, which saw €5m allocated for venues and performers to receive grants in order to plan for gigs and concerts and cover their costs if the event was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The scheme proved incredibly popular and was oversubscribed by around €10m, garnering three times as many applicants than funding was available for.

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin Picture: Justin Farrelly/Paul Sherwood Photography

The new performance package is designed to support venues with cash in order for them to plan ahead for events that will generate significantly less revenue than usual due to social distancing guidelines.

“The package will be available for the likes of (live music pubs) Whelan’s, Coughlan’s, the Róisín Dubh and the Gleneagle, from schools and colleges who want to put on a show, wedding bands, drama groups and up to the 3 Arena,” a government source said.

The grants will begin at €10,000 and will be capped.

The amount of funding granted will be based on criteria such as how many staff the venue or company employ and the track record it has in live music or performance.

The government has acknowledged that shows of any kind can only viably be held in levels one and two of its Covid-19 plan, and it is hoped the country will descend the levels again as virus spread stabilises in order for the arts sector to return.

“The idea is that the demand for Christmas shows and panto is starting now and venues just can’t plan for anything,” a government source added.

“They can’t cover their costs if it’s cancelled and there’s less people in the audience.

“This is to enable musicians, actors and those who work in the arts like sound crews to retain these skills in the recovery.

“The government will cover costs so that shows are able to go on in a safe environment.”

It’s understood Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, has pushed hard for specific funding for the sector which has been decimated by the pandemic, widely regarded as first to close and will be last to return.