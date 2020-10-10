Customs duty expected to triple in 2021, according to White Paper 

It is estimated the State will spend €15,801m more than it will take in this year, with the number expected to be lower for 2021 with €11,436
It is estimated the State will spend €15,801m more than it will take in this year, with the number expected to be lower for 2021 with €11,436. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 07:36
Mairead Cleary

Revenue generated from customs duty is due triple in the next year.

A White Paper of the estimated receipts and expenditure reveals that customs are expected to hike from €265m this year to €981m in 2021. 

While the figures are estimated on a 'pre-budget basis' they are a guide to the Government's expected finances in the next fourteen months.

It is expected that the income generated from the Central Bank is to drop by €1,621m next year and moneys collected from Stamp Duty will decrease.

This year the Government expects to take to gather €1,920m from stamp duty and just €1,385 next year.

They estimate revenue gathered from VAT will increase in 2021, with €14,029m estimated - an increase of €1,229m. 

Ireland expects a €1,000m increase in its contribution to the EU budget, with a €3,675 contribution expected next year.

Overall, it's expected that there will be a significant deficit in the Exchequer Balance. It is estimated the State will spend €15,801m more than it will take in this year, with the number expected to be lower for 2021 with €11,436. 

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

