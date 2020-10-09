Religious leaders express 'grave concern' about Dying with Dignity bill

Members of the Oireachtas justice committee have moved to dismiss concerns from the country’s church leaders over the controversial bill which aims to allow terminally ill people end their own lives.

The country’s church leaders have expressed “grave concern” at the decision of TDs to pass the ‘Dying with Dignity’ bill this week.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, is 'deeply disappointed and gravely concerned' at the failure by TDs to reject the ‘Dying with Dignity Bill’.

“This debate addresses matters of the deepest sensitivity. In seeking to bring support and comfort to those in significant distress, often towards the end of life, our ministers and chaplains are motivated by love and care, and always seek to affirm a person’s essential dignity,” he said.

“This Bill, of course, raises fundamental questions about the value that is placed on human life in Ireland, something that we firmly believe to be a gift from God.

"At the same time, we welcome the acknowledgement by the government, in its failed amendment to the Bill, that there is no human right to access assisted suicide."

Dr Bruce said in due course, he and his church hope they will have an opportunity to express their anxieties about the legislation directly to TDs and Senators as it progresses through the Oireachtas.

“We look forward to contributing to the national debate from the perspective of a pastor’s care, and affirming that assisted suicide is not an expression of compassion for those already suffering,” he added.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has just over 210,000 members belonging to 534 congregations across 19 regional presbyteries throughout Ireland.

The Irish Catholic Bishops conference said assisted suicide is often presented as something that would be rare and exceptional.

However, it said that once assisted suicide is accepted in principle, it becomes very difficult to draw a line.

It also said that many countries, which began by legalising assisted suicide on a very limited basis, have moved on to widen the scope of that legislation.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, members of the committee which will now progress the bill, said the bill is highly restrictive and will only apply in very limited circumstances.

They say that a person must have no chance of recovery before being eligible, two independent doctors must agree they are appropriate candidates and there is a 14-day cooling off period.