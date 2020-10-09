40,000 people across 130 countries learn Irish through government-backed course

The course teaches the Irish language for complete beginners and encourages students to visit Ireland and its Gaeltacht areas. 
40,000 people across 130 countries learn Irish through government-backed course

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said the Government's 2018-2022 Action Plan reveals an enthusiasm for the Irish language. File image: Julien Behal

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 11:00
Mairead Cleary

More than 40,000 people are learning Irish in over 130 countries via an online course Fáilte ar Líne

The course, which is supported by the Department of an Gaeltacht and delivered by Dublin City University teaches the Irish language for complete beginners and encourages students to visit Ireland and its Gaeltacht areas. 

This was on of the key achievements noted in a report on the progress of the Government's 2018-2022 Action Plan.

The first of its kind, the report said that significant strides were made by the Department of Education in implementing policy on Gaeltacht education. 

Digital hubs to encourage the use of the Irish language were developed in four locations; Béal an Mhuirthead in County Mayo, in Gaoth Dobhair, in An Cheathrú Rua in County Galway, along with Mol Teic in conjunction with other agencies in Daingean Uí Chúis in County Kerry.

Nine Language Planning Officers and three assistants were appointed to implement language plans. 

Yesterday, the Government pledged that the Official Languages Bill, which was published in 2019, will be made stronger before it is enacted later this year.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said the report reveals an enthusiasm for the Irish language.

"The implementation of the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language has been accelerated and to the overall ultimate benefit of the Irish language and Gaeltacht."

Read More

Cork International Short Story Festival: this week's highlights 

More in this section

Behind the scenes at Stormont Michelle O'Neill self isolates as family member tested positive for Covid-19
School stock Dept of Education: No decision taken to extend mid-term break to stop Covid-19 spread
Brexit Covid-19: Coveney found out about Nphet level 5 recommendation from 9pm news
#gaeltachtgaeilgeirish languageculture

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices