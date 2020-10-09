40,000 people across 130 countries learn Irish through government-backed course

More than 40,000 people are learning Irish in over 130 countries via an online course Fáilte ar Líne.

The course, which is supported by the Department of an Gaeltacht and delivered by Dublin City University teaches the Irish language for complete beginners and encourages students to visit Ireland and its Gaeltacht areas.

This was on of the key achievements noted in a report on the progress of the Government's 2018-2022 Action Plan.

The first of its kind, the report said that significant strides were made by the Department of Education in implementing policy on Gaeltacht education.

Digital hubs to encourage the use of the Irish language were developed in four locations; Béal an Mhuirthead in County Mayo, in Gaoth Dobhair, in An Cheathrú Rua in County Galway, along with Mol Teic in conjunction with other agencies in Daingean Uí Chúis in County Kerry.

Nine Language Planning Officers and three assistants were appointed to implement language plans.

Yesterday, the Government pledged that the Official Languages Bill, which was published in 2019, will be made stronger before it is enacted later this year.

Ag súil go mór le Bille na dTeangacha Oifigiúla a thabhairt ós comhair na Dála amárach.Bille níos láidre le hachtú.@jackfchambers agus mé féin tiomanta tacú leis an nGaeilge bheo.Cur chuige nua maidir le soláthar sheiribhisí phoiblí i nGaeilge

Beart de réir ár mbriathar #Gaeilge

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said the report reveals an enthusiasm for the Irish language.

"The implementation of the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language has been accelerated and to the overall ultimate benefit of the Irish language and Gaeltacht."