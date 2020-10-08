UCC teaching to continue online for remainder of term

University College Cork (UCC) has announced that the majority of its courses will continue to be delivered remotely for the remainder of the semester

However, the university has left it up to its individual schools to decide whether to hold non-practical tutorials in person.

Questions remain over whether students living in UCC-owned student accommodation will be refunded, should they choose to leave the city.

In a letter emailed to students, UCC's interim president, Professor John O’Halloran, said that the current level three restrictions requiring universities to carry out remote teaching as much as possible will remain in effect for the remainder of the semester.

"Many programmes will be delivered online for the remainder of the semester; each school will communicate with their students as to the mode of delivery for their programmes," the email read.

"Small group teaching may be delivered either face-to-face or online, as per local arrangements with heads of colleges.

"Lab-based, clinical and practical-based tuition, as well as tuition on accredited programmes, will continue where possible on campus."

Campus accommodation will also remain open. However, UCC did not respond to questions about refunds specifically.

UCC Students' Union president, Naoise Crowley, said the Government's last-minute announcement on September 25 that learning was to take place online, rather than on campus, created a very difficult situation for students.

He said the union will be engaging with UCC to secure rent refunds for those who no longer require accommodation in Cork.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, UCC did give refunds to any student who wanted to leave Cork, which was very fair.

"I think it is the responsibility of UCC to ensure students get this money back."

However, he was concerned about securing refunds from private accommodation complexes, over which UCC has no control.