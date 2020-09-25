Lectures in third-level institutions to move online for next two weeks

Universities and higher-level education institutions across the country have been asked to move lectures online for the next two weeks according to the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

Mr Harris made the announcement today and said students have been asked to only attend classes that cannot be completed remotely including labs and practical lessons.

The restrictions have already been in place for higher education institutions in Dublin after the capital was moved to a level three lockdown last week.

The measures have been introduced as universities prepare to reopen next week. Institutes of Technology have already returned.

Public health officials are trying to limit the amount of people traveling across the country as third level institutions start the academic year.

Mr Harris confirmed the measures this afternoon as warnings were raised about the current case numbers in cities.

"I am conscious that people are looking for certainty and I wish I could give it to them.

"But what I can tell them is this. The colleges are not closing, far from it, but we are asking people to use common sense here.

"If you can provide a lecture online that saves everybody from having to trek to another part of the country and the impact of that in terms of movement, please do it," Mr Harris said.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today Cork city is now a “danger area” for coronavirus as cases have increased rapidly in the past two weeks

Infection rates have been rising in urban areas, and public health officials are “very concerned” that the cities of Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford will have to go into lockdown as universities and institutes of technology reopen, Mr Martin said.