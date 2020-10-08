Humphreys launches high-speed broadband initiative for rural communities

The Minister for Social Protection has launched a new initiative for high-speed broadband to "transform" rural communities.

"The Connected Communities initiative" is about ensuring good quality broadband is brought to our most rural communities, including our islands, Heather Humphreys said on Newstalk.

The 50 broadband connection points rolled out so far will allow people to come to their local community centre or sports hall where they'll be able to access free high speed broadband for work or to study.

"We've all learned from the experience of Covid the importance of staying connected with our friends and families," she added.

"We expect it to bring this number to 200 by the end of 2020 with a further 100 planned for next year. The connection lines are a big part of the National Broadband Plan.

"We do need to consider the huge rise in people engaging in remote working are connected working and I believe it has the potential to transform rural Ireland and to enable people to pursue good careers whilst continuing to live in their own locality.

"We know what's good for work life balance, we know what's good for the environment because you're not sitting in traffic and you're not travelling long distances."

The government has planned for 300 connection points in total across the country, some in "very remote places".

The Minister says the National Broadband Plan is currently being rolled out, and the government is doing so as quickly as possible.

"But in the meantime, until it gets to your house, at least you know in your local parish hall, or in your local community centre, you'll be able to get connected on to high quality, high speed broadband, and it's free, it won't cost you anything."