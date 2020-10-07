'I was very clear': Tony Holohan told Health Minister of his concerns about rise of Covid-19 cases

'I was very clear': Tony Holohan told Health Minister of his concerns about rise of Covid-19 cases

Dr Tony Holohan told the Nphet press briefing on Wednesday that he had phoned Stephen Donnelly before and after the meeting

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 22:40
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was aware of CMO Dr Tony Holohan's concerns about a rise in Covid-19 cases before Nphet met on Sunday, prompting calls for clarity from the opposition.

Dr Holohan told the Nphet press briefing on Wednesday that he had phoned Mr Donnelly before and after the meeting, at which it was decided that Nphet would recommend going to level 5 restrictions nationwide.

"We discussed my concerns, the concerns I shared with him of the conversations I had had with a range of members of Nphet over the course of the preceding 24 hours.

"I was very clear about the level of concern that I would have, and had,” Dr Holohan said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly tweeted that Mr Donnelly did not offer the information that he had been in contact with Dr Holohan at Monday's press briefing or on RTÉ's Prime Time on Tuesday.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said that Mr Donnelly needed to address the situation.

“I am calling on the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, to make a full statement of what he was told on Sunday morning and evening and what he did with that information.

The country was distracted by an unseemly row between the Government and Nphet at precisely the moment when all attention should have been on responding to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said he had communicated with the Taoiseach on the issue.

"Minister Donnelly informed the Taoiseach on Saturday afternoon that a Nphet meeting would be held on Sunday arising out of concerns about escalating case numbers.

"The Minister for Health and CMO spoke before and after Nphet's meeting on Sunday. Before the meeting, they discussed the deteriorating epidemiological situation. 

"After the meeting, the Minister was informed for the first time that Nphet recommended a move to level 5.

"The Minister and Taoiseach communicated after both conversations between the Minister and CMO on Sunday."

Read More

Move to level 5 would have been devastating for the economy and mental health, says Taoiseach

More in this section

CC GINO KENNY BILL Dying with Dignity bill moves to next stage after being passed in Dáil
Move to level 5 would have been devastating for the economy and mental health, says Taoiseach Move to level 5 would have been devastating for the economy and mental health, says Taoiseach
CC FIANNA FAIL PAC expresses distaste about ruling that limits what committee can ask in hearings
#covid-19fianna failstephen donnellynphet

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices