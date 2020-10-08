GAA, IRFU and FAI propose masks for fans on stadium return

For the Lansdowne Roar, read the Aviva Muffle: proposals drafted for government by the GAA, IRFU and FAI to get fans back into stadiums will ask that supporters keep their masks on.

Martin Murphy, chairman of the working group formed by the three field sport organisations, said the proposals were almost finished and would be submitted to the Department of Sport either by the end of this week or early next.

It comes after last month's appearance before the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 by senior figures from all three sporting bodies, at which the scale of the financial hit caused by the pandemic was laid bare.

It's understood the proposals — which will at all times be guided by public health advice generally — will offer a roadmap which, if successful and were conditions to allow, would see a gradual move from two-metre social distancing down to one metre, allowing more supporters to congregate.

However, Martin Murphy said the roadmap only applied when the country is at Levels 1 and 2, and with the whole country currently at Level 3, it is "premature" to discuss any potential application of the plans at this stage.

It's understood the roadmap contains many of the options discussed before last month's Committee hearing, such as the grouping of family members, extra sanitisation points, one-way systems, and two-metre social distancing, at least initially.

It will also require that masks are worn apart from in the case of those aged under 13, those exempt from wearing masks for medical reasons, and when eating or drinking.

Mr Murphy said it would require members of the sporting public to buy into the new way of attending sporting events, in the same way facemasks are now accepted as needing to be worn if going on public transport or to the supermarket.

The roadmap was reviewed by the GAA's Covid Committee earlier this week and once it is passed back to the working group it will be finalised before being submitted to the government.

"The work is almost done, it's almost complete," Mr Murphy said of the proposal. "There was a lot of positive stuff from the organisations.

What we are trying to do is propose a roadmap, you would start with test events, starting at two-metres and then ultimately going to one-metre when the time is right.

He said the focus was initially on larger stadia such as Croke Park and the Aviva, but that the same principles could apply to other grounds such as Thomond Park or Semple Stadium.

He said supporters who attend matches will have to show discipline in adhering to guidelines. "You can't forbid people from cheering and reacting but we will be asking them to wear face coverings," he said. "It's a new way of coming to the events."